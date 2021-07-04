Tyson Fury points out Deontay Wilder’s problems

Tyson fury prepares for the combat that will face him for the third time with Deontay Wilder, which will take place on July 24 in Las Vegas (United States).

The Briton overcame severe depression and problems with toxic substances in the past, after defeating Wladimir Klitschko.

Since then, Fury has not hesitated to encourage everyone to fight their problems. The reigning WBC heavyweight champion of the world believes Wilder has to overcome his own mental problems.

He’s the one who has to tell himself all these reasons why he lost and fire everyone in his time and blame everyone and point the finger. If you are an alcoholic or a drug addict, the only way you can overcome that is acceptance. He still hasn’t gotten over the loss, that’s what I think is happening with Wilder. But it should not be underestimated, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain »Tyson Fury stated.