By Miguel Maravilla

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO’s) of England is set for the third fight with former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1 -1, 41 KO’s) from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fury will face Wilder on Saturday, July 24, live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A very confident Tyson Fury assured that he will close the chapter in this rivalry.