Tyson Fury: “If I don’t hear about the deal closing on Tuesday, I’ll forget about the fight with Joshua.”

The great World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), warned that he will forget about his fight with the holder of the International Boxing Federation belts ( IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs), if you don’t hear that the deal was closed by Tuesday.

Gipsy King put all the pressure and gave his ultimatum for the realization of his fight against his compatriot Joshua.

In a note with Behind The Gloves, Fury noted: “I’m waiting. There are some good deals on the table, I’m told, from a few different countries, which is exciting news for me. I’ve always been quite skeptical about it. “

The boxer said that literally the hours are counted to formalize an agreement, although he was optimistic for what is to come.

“If I don’t know anything by Tuesday, I’m going to move on, because it’s been a long time. Now, finally, the deals are on the table. We will review them and take the best one ”, insisted the Briton.

If the confrontation ends up being given, for the first time in the history of the category, the four titles will be united in a combat.

The last time something similar was experienced in the heavyweight section was in 1999, when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield by unanimous decision to win the WBC, WBA and IBF titles.