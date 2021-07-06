Tyson Fury gives his prediction for the Poirier vs McGregor trilogy

Tyson Fury has given his opinion on who he thinks will win the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier this weekend.

Throughout the last few years we’ve seen Fury hint at the idea of ​​switching to mixed martial arts. Although many do not believe it will happen, that has not stopped him from training with people like Darren Till while “El Rey Gitano” continues to strengthen his legacy as one of the best heavyweight boxers.

Now, the UFC has released footage of Fury supporting “The Notorious” in raising his hand at UFC 264.

My prediction for the McGregor-Poirier fight is that I think McGregor will win this time“Said Fury. “I think he has trained a lot and has everything to prove. It will be a great event and one to enjoy. Tune in«.

Fury has always praised Conor McGregor for what he has been able to accomplish in MMA, but it definitely seems to be in the minority regarding this prediction. Sure, there is a good chance that he will pull a win up his sleeve, but based on the general atmosphere of the UFC fans, Poirier seems to come into this match as a favorite.

This could be Conor’s last chance to prove his skeptics wrong.And if there’s one man who knows anything about wowing the world, it’s Tyson Fury. We can’t say for sure what’s going to happen, but in any case, we expect fireworks in Las Vegas.

