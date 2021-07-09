Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder postponed for positive in British covid

The heavyweight bout between the WBC world champion, Tyson fury, and the former champion Deontay Wilder it has been postponed due to several positives in the Briton’s prep camp, said to have been sparred.

Seven members of Fury’s team, including this one, have contracted COVID-19, so the fight, as announced, is postponed until October 9, as the most likely date. It so happens that the world title holder had not received the two doses of the vaccine, as Bob Arum had claimed, but only one.

Eddie Hearn has offered Dillian Whyte, who was preparing a fight with an unannounced rival for the end of August, as a substitute for the patient, but it is not something that seems at all probable, due to all the sporting and extrapugilistic connotations that the third duel had. between Fury and Wilder.