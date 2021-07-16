Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III World Heavyweight Title Fight Postponed to October 9 Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III World Heavyweight Title Fight Postponed Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

It will take place on Saturday, October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (July 15, 2021) – The third chapter of the trilogy between two heavyweight titans as the linear world champion and the WBC Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and the former world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder – originally scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas – has been postponed due to a positive diagnosis of Fury by COVID-19.

Now both will wait until Saturday, October 9 to see each other’s faces at the T-Mobile Arena and people will be able to see another chapter of this great rivalry live and direct by ESPN + PPV and FOX Sports PPV,

Tickets purchased for the July 24 they will be valid for the new date of the fight.

Tickets for Fury vs. Wilder III They are already on sale through www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com. This event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions in a presentation of Premier Boxing Champions.

“I just wanted to beat up ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess that will have to wait.” He said Fury. “Make no mistake, I will come back better than ever and knock him out on October 9!”

“This was the reason we negotiated”, He said Shelly Finkel, manager of Wilder. “He just wanted what was owed to him and is still ready to claim his world title on October 9th.”

