Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight, postponed to October

07/15/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

The next showdown of the heavyweight trilogy between the English Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury, champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), and the former monarch, the American Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder, scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it has been postponed to October 9.

It was announced this Thursday by the company promoting the fight, Top Rank. The fight is postponed because Fury tested positive for COVID-19 and had to stop training, so now he will have to start a new preparation process.

The scene of the combat remains and the tickets that were already sold for July 24 will be valid for the new date.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait“Fury stated through Top Rank.” Make no mistake, I’ll be back and I’ll be better than ever. We will fight on October 9 and I will knock him out! “He warned.

Wilder, through his representative, Shelly Finkel, said that he will certainly regain his rightful title.

The second fight between the two, which Fury won by technical ko in the seventh round in February 2020, generated almost $ 17 million at the box office., a Nevada state record for a heavyweight title match.

“It was a crazy roller coaster to this fight,” Fury said at last month’s press conference in Los Angeles to promote the fight. “I always say, ‘You never fight someone until you’re in the ring in front of them,'” he added.

The first fight between Fury and Wilder was in December 2018 and ended in no match, although Fury suffered two knockdowns, including one in the final round, and most of the specialists considered that he deserved the victory.

The 32-year-old English champion left no doubt in the rematch by sending Wilder to the canvas twice, until in the seventh round, Mark Breland, who was in the corner of the American fighter, threw in the towel. Since then neither of the two fighters has stepped into the ring.

Wilder, 35, exercised his contract right to a third fight later, but the pandemic prevented Top Rank (Fury’s promoter) and PBC from organizing it to full capacity.

Top Rank and PBC attempted to stage the fight last December after a previously planned October date was deemed unfeasible due to COVID-19 restrictions, but new pay TV rescheduling prevented it.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and his team deemed the rematch clause expired and moved forward in negotiations for a fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua that would crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

The parties reached an agreement in May and Fury announced that same month that the duel with Joshua would be on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but then came the arbitration decision that forced to schedule the trilogy between the English champion and Wilder (42-1 -1, 41 KOs).