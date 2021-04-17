Tyson Fury confident that Saunders will end Canelo’s superiority in the category

Tyson Fury prefers Billy Joe Saunders over Canelo (Photo: Reuters / EFE)

During an interview for Behind The Gloves, the current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury spoke in favor of his compatriot, Billy Joe Saunders in the May 8 fight in which he will face Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez in the Dallas Cowboys stadium for the unification of the WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles.

“I think Billy Joe will give Canelo Álvarez a boxing lesson. That is what I am here to see. That is what I think will happen. It’s going to surprise a lot of people and it’s going to be an easier fight than people think. “Fury assured.

“Gipsy King” was encouraged to anticipate that his compatriot will end with Canelo’s superiority in the category. In that sense, he stated: “I think everyone raves about Canelo on how good he is, how great he is and whatever he is. But every time Billy Joe Saunders steps into the ring, he shines. Billy Joe is a master boxer, skilled. A southpaw with good footwork and a good IQ ”.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 (Photo: @MatchroomBoxing)

After Canelo Álvarez’s victory over Avni Yildirim, experts criticized the boxer for the choice of his rivals, as they say they do not have the necessary level to demand it. However before this, Saunders has been confident and has declared that he has the level to, in addition to giving a good fight and show, to win and end the Mexican’s aspirations.