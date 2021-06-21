Tyson Fury Challenges Francis Ngannou to a Boxing Match with MMA “Gloves” and in a Cage

Some days ago Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder gave the press conference before the fight of their trilogy. The boxing match will take place on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During the head-to-head, the two faced off for almost 6 minutes, in one of the longest head-to-head in history. A month after the fight, Fury hopes to put on a new show and settle his rivalry with the “Bronze Bomber” once and for all..

On the other hand, Francis Ngannou, the newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion, has already been called up multiple times by Fury..

In a recent interview with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, Fury asked Ngannou for a boxing match, but this time it was a bit more realistic. ‘The Gypsy King’ revealed that he would not be up for an MMA matchas he couldn’t fight at all. This is what Fury said:

Yes, I would fight one of those guys, I would fight Ngannou with my gloves on in a cagebut no grappling and all that, just boxing. Cage boxing. That will be good, not? I would fight these guys, but you know it’s a totally different sport. It is like cricket and tennis. They both have bats or rackets but it is something totally different. If I fight Ngannou in a wrestling match, I am not a fighterSo they gon ‘take me down like James Toney and they are going to tear me to pieces«.

It was a sight to behold when Bisping and Fury, Two of the Best Trash Talks in Combat Sports History, they shared an interview.

