Tyson Fury belittles Francis Ngannou, new UFC heavyweight champion responds

Francis Ngannou crowned champion at UFC 250

The new star of the UFC, Francis Ngannou already draws attention outside the MMA. The executioner of Stipe Miocic on UFC 260, the Cameroonian franc was challenged by the boxing champion of the WBC, Tyson Fury, who belittled the talent of the Octagon Giant.

Upon hearing the news, the new heavyweight champion of UFC I do not hesitate to respond to the monarch of the WBC.

“Mike Tyson, after I loved Anthony Joshua, I’m going to break up with this guy too. Easy work”, wrote Fury, on Twitter, by sharing a photo of the Cameroonian with the boxing legend.

Without being intimidated, Francis He also used social media to respond to English. Willing to face Fury, Ngannou he was willing to face it.

“If that guy does that to you, I imagine what I would do.”, he replied Ngannou, posting a photo in which Fury appears with a deep cut in one eyebrow.

The provocations come when Tyson fury is in advanced negotiations for a match with Anthony Joshua. The information was revealed by ESPN. The fight, which will place all the belts of both champions at stake, has not yet defined a date.

Champion of UFC since March, Ngannou he continues to enjoy the success of his latest conquest. Without defined combat, he keeps waiting on who will be his next opponent. The fighter can face Derrick Lewis, in his first defense, or the notorious fight with Jon jones, who continues to prepare to debut at heavyweights.