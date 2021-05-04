Tyson Fury asks Canelo not to cheat against BJ Saunders

Controversy broke out prior to the meeting between the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the british, Billy Joe Saunders, all this with respect to the measurements of the ring, since the current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, asked the tapatío not to cheat.

In a video on his Instagram account, Tyson Fury, assured that BJ Saunders He confessed that the team of Canelo wants to cheat in his fight on Saturday.

I just got off the phone with Billy Joe (Saunders), and it seems they are trying a lot of tricks here at Texas with him, ”he explained.

In turn, he asks the team Canelo have a fair fight before BJ Saunders.

“I just want to say that you can try all the tricks in the damn world, you are not going to beat Billy Joe. Play fair, boys, play fucking fair”, He concluded.

