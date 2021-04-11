Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: Imminent Announcement or Disappointment of the Year

When Eddie Hearn announced a few weeks ago the agreement on the terms to unify the four heavyweight crowns, the most anticipated fight in current boxing, between his fighter Anthony Joshua (Matchroom) and Tyson Fury (Queensberry-Top Rank), we all thought of the big fight that was coming. However, when a few days later he was reprimanded from Fury’s surroundings for having thrown the bells on the fly, we began to suspect that everything was not so closed.

Indeed, there was agreement; but the other party was also right. Now it has come to light that the terms signed in the contracts depended on finding a venue for the mega-combat to be viable; that is, a place that offered a lot of money to host the fight, since the ideal scenario, filling Wembley outdoors during the summer, was something unfeasible due to the social distance required (although there are those who do not rule it out, in a scenario of assistants vaccinated).

Tick, tock, tick, tock. Time is running out, and today Sunday is the key day. The agreed time is fulfilled, and both teams will share the negotiated offers in order to make a final decision. Eddie Hearn remains the most optimistic, and believes that a satisfactory agreement will be reached for all parties. They say that Saudi Arabia leaves as a favorite place, as it would pay a generous sum to host the event in the summer. Other options that are handled are Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom or Qatar. The second fortnight of the month of July is the date that all members of the negotiation consider as most feasible to be carried out.

We fans cross our fingers and wait for events. The worst possible scenario would leave us Fury and Joshua, each on their own, waiting for great rivals in a division full of talent that we have not had in a long time.

Eddie Hearn, the English promoter, has stated: “Both are going to be presented with the possibilities to make the fight this summer. We are in a great position, we have several offers on the table. They will be introduced to the boxers. I am calmly confident. The teams will meet. I’m going to try to see Bob Arum the Tuesday before Andrade vs. Williams next week. I don’t want to get too excited, but we’ve worked very, very hard to do this, and we don’t want to give in. “.