Tyson Fury and his Easter celebration: barefoot and dragging a cross

The coronavirus pandemic has caused that this year, as happened in the past, it has not been possible to live Holy Week at the hands of traditional festivals and ceremonies. The absence of large processions and collective rituals has had to be replaced by celebrations of a more collected and modest nature. Y Tyson Fury has been one of the celebrities who has wanted to share on social networks how he has spent these holy days with his family.

Reuters

The British boxer is a fervent Catholic, and he has never been shy about speaking publicly about his spirituality. And this past Friday, in commemoration of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, Tyson and his family decided to set up a small staging of one of the Stations of the Cross, the burden of the cross., on the very seafront of Morecambe Bay, in the North West of England.

The boxer posted on Twitter a video in which he can be seen, barefoot, walking along the boardwalk while carrying a huge wooden cross on his shoulders and turns slightly to say a few words on camera. In a second image, Fury appears posing with his father and his two brothers in the same place.

The British accompanied these publications with a biblical verse from the Gospel according to Matthew: “He is not here, because he has risen, just as he said. Come see the place where they put him.” Likewise, he took the opportunity to wish all his followers a happy Easter.

Fury has made headlines in recent weeks after it was announced, in mid-March, the signing of the agreement regarding the two fights that will face Antohny Joshua, a historic agreement that will be a milestone in the history of modern boxing. Although there are no confirmed dates yet, the first fight is scheduled to be in June or July, and the second, next winter.