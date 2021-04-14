Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou ignite rivalry on Twitter

Tyson Fury was not silent after UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s comments about him.

Fury, the WBC and linear boxing champion, took to Twitter to respond to Ngannou’s recent comments showing, once again, interest in a possible fight. Francis said he would like a boxing match with Fury.

“Absolutely,” Ngannou said. “I am open to that. Remember, boxing was my main dream. I still have the fire, the dream inside me, and I believe that at some point I will take the step. I don’t want to fight Mike Tyson, but I would like to fight another heavyweight boxer like Tyson Fury. “

Now, a week later, Fury has responded to Ngannou’s words. Tyson kept things pretty simple in his response to the UFC heavyweight champion.

. @ MikeTyson after I smash @anthonyjoshua I’ll roast that guy also. @ Francis_ngannou easy work. pic.twitter.com/CIubdSsFJC – TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 13, 2021

“Mike Tyson, after crushing Anthony Joshua, I’ll grill that guy too. Francis Ngannou work easy ”.

Apparently Francis was waiting for Fury’s response. Just an hour after the tweet, Ngannou issued a reply, tweeting a photo of Tyson bleeding after his fight with Otto Wallin in September 2019.

If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do? 🤔 https://t.co/8LKhcnJY5O pic.twitter.com/ceqgnrUaTJ – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 13, 2021

“If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do to you?”

Ngannou, who has a five-fight winning streak, is coming off a knockout over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, where he claimed the UFC heavyweight title. He avenged a decision loss to Miocic, having come up short in 2018.

The Cameroonian has yet to be scheduled for his first title defense. But names like Jon Jones and Derrick Lewis have been linked as potential opponents. Ngannou has never competed professionally in boxing.

Tyson Fury is expected to face WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua later this year.

