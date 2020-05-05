São Paulo, 5 – The American meat company Tyson Foods reported on Monday, 4, net income of US $ 364 million, or US $ 1.00 per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2020, ended on 28 March. The result represents a 14.5% decrease in relation to the net profit obtained in the same period of the previous fiscal year, which was US $ 426 million (US $ 1.17 per share). Adjusted earnings were $ 0.77 per share. Revenue increased 4.3%, from US $ 10.44 billion to US $ 10.89 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimated adjusted earnings of $ 1.04 per share and revenue of $ 10.96 billion.

The company’s result came within the previous quarters, especially in terms of billing. The company’s sales revenue has been on the rise over the past four fiscal periods, following the overall performance of the sector. Animal protein companies have benefited from higher export volumes, due to the African swine fever (PSA) epidemic that decimated the Asian pig herd and decimated the Asian pig herd and led the continent to seek replacement proteins for food.

Meat processing industries have been seeking to manage the increase in demand for their products by consumers, while the food service sector registers less consumption, with the fact that the factories are operating, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “During the quarter, we witnessed an unprecedented shift in demand for food services to retail, temporary plant closures, reduced presence of staff members and supply chain volatility as a result of the virus,” commented Tyson CEO Noel White.

Tyson said in a statement released to investors and the press that retailers’ orders increased year-on-year, while restaurants and other food service customers fell. The company reported that in the period the sales volumes of beef and pork increased by 2.7% and 2%, respectively. The volume of chicken sales decreased by 1.5%. According to the company, the prices of all its products rose 1.6% year-on-year and pork increased 6%.

As for the short-term prospects, the company said it expects continued challenges in maintaining meat production for the current fiscal year amid the blockages caused to control covid-19, with increased production costs and reduced productivity levels. “Operationally, we have and expect to continue experiencing decelerations and temporary downtime in production facilities due to the scarcity or choice of team members we make to ensure operational safety,” said White.