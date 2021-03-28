Tyson confirmed his fight with Holyfield

Negotiations have been brewing for a long time, but the final blow was always missing to sentence the confirmation of the third fight between Mike Tyson (54 years) and Evander Holyfield (58). On Tuesday the team of the second was in charge of filtering to the press that, when everything seemed on track, his rival rejected the offer of 25 million dollars to appear and there was no case. However, Iron Mike picked up the glove and in an interview on his Instagram said that this was false and that the fight was confirmed. Did they touch your pride?

“I just want to tell people that the fight between Holyfield and I will take place. Holyfield is a humble guy, a man of God, but I am the man of God. And we will be very successful on May 29“Tyson confirmed, also giving the date of the contest, which will take place in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Despite showing his intention for it to be done, Mike clarified that the signature and coordinate some matters hand-in-hand with his rival is still missing. “The fight is going to be held, we have to close some things in the contract and it will be Evander and me. I’ve learned a lot, we don’t need promoters, they are overrated. They tell the boxer how big he is, and I like him, but what could you need from someone like them in this business? “He explained.

A fact that perhaps not many know is that Tyson could never beat Holyfield in the ring. The first time they crossed paths, in 1996, Holyfield defeated him by technical KO, and in the second, in 1997, Mike was disqualified for biting off a piece of his ear. Is the third time will be the charm?

