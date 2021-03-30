Tyson backs out and will fight Holyfield in May

The third part of the trilogy between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, in one of the great confrontations in boxing in the last 30 years, seems closer than ever after the announcement made by Mike Tyson.

Tyson wanted to deny the statements of Evander Holyfield’s team, who claimed that ‘Iron Mike’ had rejected an offer of 25 million to face one of his great rivals.

However, in an Instagram chat with Haute Living magazine, Tyson assured that his long-awaited fight with Holyfield will be held on May 29, as planned. “I just want to tell people that the fight between Holyfield and I will take place. Holyfield is a humble guy, a man of God, but I am the man of God. And we are going to be very successful on May 29.”, assured the boxer from Brooklyn.

Tyson also wanted to reveal how the negotiations are progressing and took the opportunity to criticize several promoters. “The fight is going to take place, we have to close some things in the contract and it will be Evander and I. I have learned a lot, we do not need promoters, they are overrated. They tell the boxer how big he is, and I like him, but what could you need from someone like them in this business? “

If the evening is confirmed It would be the third time that Tyson and Holyfield would see each other on a boxing ring. In the first, in 1996, Holyfield defeated Tyson by technical KO, and in the second, in 1997, Tyson was disqualified for biting off a piece of Holyfield’s ear. in what is known as ‘The Bite Fight’ (the fight of the bite). Now, Tyson is looking to beat Holyfield for the first time at 54.