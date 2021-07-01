Tyronn Lue raves about Phoenix Suns after elimination of Clippers

There was no historical comeback. Los Angeles Clippers They have not managed to turn the 3-1 under the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, and the Los Angeles franchise has fallen this morning in Game 6 of the series (4-2). The Suns reach their first NBA Finals since 1993.

Tyronn lue, Clippers coach, has had nothing but words of respect and admiration for the tie that his rival, Phoenix, has done: “They have done a great job from the first moment. Chris Paul has been fantastic. Devin Booker is a superstar at a very young age. They have a very good base. They have played an incredible series. “