Before the coronavirus health crisis brought the entire world to a standstill, Brooklyn nets decided to fire his head coach Kenny Atkinson after reaching an agreement between both parties. The New Yorker was not comfortable at his position, and some rumors pointed to a bad relationship with Kyrie Irving, the team star while Kevin Durant recovered from his injury.

As recently reported by Marc Stein, a journalist and NBA insider in The New York Times, the New York franchise would have already begun to probe all the possibilities currently available to him to choose the new coach. The first names that have come up are those of Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.

Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and the incumbent interim coach Jacque Vaughn are among the names on the Nets’ developing list of coaching candidates, league sources say – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 23, 2020

Of these four, the current favorite is Lue. Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be the biggest ballot holder for the Nets’ head coach position for various reasons.

The first of these is her good relationship with Irving. The first step, and the one that Atkinson could not take since Free Agency 2019, would have already taken. In addition, his track record as head coach and the ring earned in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers in one of the best NBA Finals in all history earn him even more points in the race to land the position.

