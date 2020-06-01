Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings has claimed that money is the main motivation behind the plans to resume Premier League football in mid-June.

With no positive results in the last round of Covid-19 tests, clubs are deep in preparations to return to action.

And Mings is under no illusions as to why he and his fellow professionals are going back to the coalface.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_Ey9OWawY_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /Ey9OWawY.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

Project Restart is financially driven. I think everybody accepts that, ”Mings told the Daily Mail.

“But that’s fine with me because I look at this monster that is Premier League football and the revenue it creates and I didn’t moan about being a part of it when everything was great so I’m not going to moan now when the atmosphere around the game is more hesitant.

“I am all for playing again because we have no other choice.”

Mings also suggested the coronavirus crisis has underlined how far removed players are from the decision-making process.

“As players, we were the last people to be consulted about Project Restart and that is because of where we fall in football’s order of priority. That isn’t a problem.

“We got the option to come back to training and that’s fine because we didn’t have to but if the FA and the EFL and the government and UEFA and the Premier League all say you are going back to play, it really doesn’t make any difference what the players think because you’re going back to play. ”

Villa are second from bottom in the table, but will get the opportunity to jump out of the drop zone if their game in hand against Sheffield United goes ahead on 17 June.