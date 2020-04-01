The former – champion of Welter weight of the UFCTyron Woodley recently offered via instagram live the opportunity to fans of Mixed martial arts, so they could ask you questions about your professional career.

One of the issues that came up was the possible fight between him and Colby Covington, in addition to the professional relationship between the two in the past, to which Tyron pointed out:

Colby Covington was my training partner when I went to St. Louis. I paid him $ 500 a week to kick his butt, though I tried not to hurt him.

However, to this day, the professional relationship between the two is diminished, therefore, Woodley would be willing to demand himself thoroughly, to the point of reaching “the edge of the line” in an eventual fight against Covington:

In a fight it is different. I’m going to make the decision to break your arm and hurt you. I’m going to get to the line of what is legal and what is illegal in that fight

According to Woodley, the fight has yet to happen due to the astronomical amounts of money Colby is seeking to carry out the fight:

It’s not me. He is asking for astronomical amounts of money. Conor McGregor does not earn those amounts of money. Why do you have to earn so much money to fight me? You fought Usman for the amount that was scheduled. You fought Rafael Dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, but when it comes to Tyron Woodley you want five, six, seven million dollars and that’s because you’re scared and you know you’re going to be crushed, and you know it will be so embarrassing that you might want to retire after that

The last time you saw action in the octagon, Tyron Woodley, lost his Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman, he had a fight scheduled Leon Edwards that had to be suspended.

For his part, Colby Covington, has not fought since December 14, 2019 when he lost to Kamaru UsmanTherefore, they both have a common that in their last fight they lost to the same rival.