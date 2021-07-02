Tyron Woodley trains with Floyd Mayweather for Jake Paul

Tyron woodley knows what it would mean to lose to Jake paul on August 28, as well as what it would mean to win, that’s why he’s preparing with the best: Floyd Mayweather. After his win over Logan Paul a few weeks ago, “Money” finds himself helping the former UFC star in his training sessions for his little brother.

«The Chosen One» has made a publication on social networks in which show various pictures with the boxing legend.

«The bank robbery is in progress. They’re all fucked up! “

It should also be mentioned that Tyron Woodley is also thinking about facing Logan Paul. Not long ago he said, “I’m going to knock him out (Jake Paul) but not as hard as I want to because I want to take the money again. I want to rob the bank twice. This is the plan. I really don’t have anything wrong with Logan. But shit when he sees what I do to his brother he will want to put his hands on me«Woodley concluded.

One could also think of a future Woodley vs. Mayweather on a string but seems unlikely. It is also unclear if “Money” is going to box again. On the other hand, “The Chosen One” did say that he plans to start a boxing career I beat Jake Paul once next month.

