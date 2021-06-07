Tyron Woodley threatens Jake Paul and promises brutal KO

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will make his professional boxing debut on August 28. His rival will be the youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul and Woodley claims to be taking the fight with absolute seriousness.

Woodley will follow in the footsteps of his friend Ben Askren to enter the ring and take a juicy check. However, Tyron assures that the result of their combat will be very different. The former welterweight champion promises to brutally knock out Jake Paul and end the hype.

“When I see his face I can tell that he doesn’t believe the shit he’s saying. It may sound good to you, but what he did was write a check that your ass can’t pay. He is going to be knocked out. It’s up to you if it ends (the era of boxing youtubers). For some reason you want to see him fight. “

Undoubtedly facing Woodley represents a considerable increase in difficulty for Paul. While Tyron isn’t exactly the best fighter in MMA, he’s got punch and better than Ben Askren. Also, Tyron seems to be motivated to end the youtubers game.

“He’s trying to minimize himself, don’t let him play with you ‘I’m a youtuber, I’m a Disney kid.’ Last week he was a fighter. When you were in the club with the celebrities, you were a fighter. When you said that nobody wanted to fight you, you were a fighter. Keep that energy, you’re a fucking fighter, man. You talked a lot of shit. Now we have to step forward. It’s not about MMA, it’s not about YouTube, what do you want to do, do you want to fight? Then let’s fucking fight. I’m going to knock him out and ugly. I don’t care which round. I’ll be ready to do it from the 1st to the 8th, but the sooner the better. “

In our YouTube channel we leave you all the statements of Tyron Woodley