Tyron Woodley remains a free agent after eight years with the UFC

Yes Tyron woodley aspires a boxing match with Jake paul, you are now completely free to do so.

MMA Fighting reported earlier today that the 39-year-old welterweight has fulfilled his contract with the UFC, thus remaining as a free agent.

Woodley, a former 170-pound champion with three defenses to his name, suffered his fourth loss in a row after being subdued in the first round by Vicente Luque in the co-star of UFC 260.

Dana WhiteUFC president confessed after the pay-per-view that Woodley was most likely not going to continue with the company.

Woodley joined the UFC as part of the acquisition of Strikeforce in 2012.

On the octagon, the product of Roufusport harvested a record of 9 – 6 – 1. He leaves the promotion tied with Pat miletich as the third Welterweight with the most starting defenses (4) in the division’s history and with notable victories against fighters such as Robbie lawler, Stephen Thompson, Darren till, Carlos Condit Y Demian Maia.