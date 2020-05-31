Gilbert Burns He took a huge step forward last night to challenge himself to the UFC Welterweight World Championship after beating Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision. At the same time, the former division monarch takes a huge step back. It is early to confidently anticipate the near future of both of them, so for the moment we are getting to know their reactions to what happened in UFC on ESPN 9.

Tyron Woodley reacts to his defeat

After the event, “The Chosen One” made these statements On Instagram:

“What’s up, people? Like I said, you can’t put yourself in front of the camera when you win but also when you lose and I felt good. I have no excuses. I felt good and trained hard. I was in good shape. I felt I did everything right. Everything felt good from start to finish of the fight. Yesterday I looked Gilbert Burns in the eye and knew he was going to be ready to fight.

“He did a good job and so did I. I have no excuses. I will keep my head up. Many would have let them finish but I didn’t give up.. I was thinking about everything that is happening right now and all those people who protest and fight for something good. So I thought I couldn’t give up.

Woodley continues:

“Being honest, I was hoping to win the fight. I know that in the first round I had a difficult start. I don’t know how he got that nudge. He also kicked me in the leg and it wasn’t good since then. I don’t know what hit me on the feet if it was an elbow or what. I couldn’t keep up with my rhythm. But, regarding injuries, I think I’m fine.