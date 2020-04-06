After being unable to compete in the UFC on ESPN + 29 after the UFC canceled the event due to fears of the spread of the coronavirus, Tyron Woodley He remains firm in his intention to measure up to the fighter he most hates at 170 pounds: Colby Covington.

The possibility of a confrontation between the two gained strength after the loss of Lion EdwardsBut days later the UFC ended up canceling the event and thus the possibility of one of the most anticipated fights today in the Welterweight division.

However, with the UFC 249 In pursuit of a stellar fight, Woodley has offered his services to compete less than two weeks in advance.

Just wanted you guys to know I’m in for # UFC249 I gave my management team executive permission to make it happen. Im training like a machine & ready to walk through someone! @uFC what’s the word? Colby in or not? Are you guys going to pull the trigger on this its 2wks away? – Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 4, 2020

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m up for # UFC249. I gave my team of representatives executive permission to make it happen. I’m training like a machine and ready to go through someone. @UFC, what’s the situation? Is Colby in or not? Are they going to pull the trigger? Will it be in two weeks? ”

Days before Woodley’s tweet, Covington reiterated his desire to face the division’s undisputed ex-champion, so the interest remains apparently mutual.

The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from the @WhiteHouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did. – Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 30, 2020

“The offer still stands, @ufc. I’m going to go into Teddy Roosevelt mode and stop @TWoodley live from the White House lawn. Save sports and do it for free on @ESPN for people. I’m in such a good mood that I’ll even set Tyron up on a tour of the oval office since Obama never did. “

At the moment, and with Khabib Nurmagomedov outside the plan is to face Tony Ferguson Y Justin Gaethje.

If the ‘El Cucuy’ does not accept, would you like to see Woodley and Covington occupy the main seat of the PPV?