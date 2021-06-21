Tyron Woodley gives his prediction for Jake Paul and threatens Logan Paul

No intention of offending or belittling it Tyron Woodley has received what we could qualify as the opportunity of his sporting life with his fight against Jake Paul. The veteran fighter and former UFC welterweight world champion had just left this company at the time of his career and his future in mixed martial arts was uncertain. But taking this showdown a great door opens for him in every way, especially if he wins the fight.

Tyron Woodley predicts and threatens

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul – Box

He is currently taking advantage of the situation he is in right now, especially in relation to popularity. And recently, while speaking on Believe You Me, gave his prediction for the fight on August 28.

“This is a new chapter for me«Begins Tyron Woodley. «You know how this sport works, when you knock out a motherfucker you go to the next level and if you really start having a hot streak no one will remember those fights. To be honest, all those fights during the pandemic, all the fights at APEX, without the crowds, all of that will become an exhibition in our life. That won’t be remembered like UFC 205 or the big U2 arena fights. Fans are the key. The fans made it what it was. So for me, I think what people are going to see is a continuation of what they saw against (Vicente) Luque but without getting caught. The pressure, the dominance. He is back«.

«I think it will be the third round«Predicts Woodley. “If I said the first it would sound too arrogant, but it also sounds great. But they know they are fighting Tyron Woodley. So they are going to tell him to hold on, to keep his distance, to be careful with my right hand. I have to place a couple of frames. So that you may need a round or two to see how it responds and in the third you should be able to finish it«.

In conclusion “The Chosen One” also threw a threat at Logan Paul. Jake Paul’s brother seems to be on another level – even though his stringing success can’t be compared – but you never know what might happen.

I’m going to knock him out but not as hard as I want to because I want to take the money again. I want to rob the bank twice. This is the plan. I really don’t have anything wrong with Logan. But shit when he sees what I do to his brother he will want to put his hands on me«Concludes Tyron Woodley.

Logan and Jake Paul | Image: Boxing Insider

