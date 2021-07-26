Tyron Woodley and Héctor Lombard have incident for girl in BKFC 19

As can be seen in the video below, courtesy of Jason Williams, Tyron Woodley and Hector Lombard had an incident involving a girl at the BKFC 19 event: ‘So I guess Tyron Woodley was flirting with Hector Lombard’s girl and that’s why Héctor confronted him (laughs) ».

Later, Héctor Lombard made a statement on social networks about what happened with Tyron Woodley:

Warning

“After so many years, I finally got to see this Tyron W clown face to face«, Began writing. «He was calling me on the other side of the ring, waving, etc. I asked him to come, so he did. Once he did, I wanted to slap him, but held back because I have respect for (BKFC president) David Feldman. But let me tell you how it started …

He continued: «A while ago I had a girlfriend and things were very bad between us. And I was in a relationship with another girl at the gym and yes, I was wrong doing it, but I’m not perfect in any way. I’m not going to mention who, but this clown texted me. Then she hurt her knee and I told her that Tyron was very good at it because he had experience with those kinds of injuries, etc. I gave her her number and told her that Tyron wanted to help her. She agreed.

“Thereafter, he was flirting with her for a week and a half saying things like: ‘Hector is in Louisiana with his girlfriend and you are here’. Flirting with her while he was married with 4 kids, etc. Pure garbage. Ricardo Liborio begged me to leave him alone because he would lose his family if his wife found out what happened. Anyway, he lost her for doing the same. I have everything by message.

This guy acts like he’s a street kid, etc. No, you’re not! Lucky you and lucky me when I found out that you were gone! Do you remember when I called you and you were at the airport? It’s funny how he was apologizing to me, sending me Bible stories… You are a fake! Everything will be known … The truth is going to come out!«, It concluded.

