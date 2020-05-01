It’s no secret that former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has some issues with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

During a recent episode of his show Hollywood Beatdown at TMZ SportsWoodley again attacked Adesanya and also explained why he believes he would defeat the middleweight champion in a fight.

“Israel Adesanya, we can start with him. . . So, the question that was asked me, and they have asked me many, many times, Would I ever go up to go to middleweight? And my answer is yes. No matter who asks me, I’m going to say yes because if you want to be one of the best fighters on Earth, you have to fight the best. Many fighters have moved up in division, down in division and crawl to prove they are the baddest man in the world. They’ve done it in boxing, they’ve done it in mixed martial arts, you see that theme that the fighters are trying to attack that double belt in the UFC. So of course ”

Tyron Woodley continued, explaining why he thinks he has the skills to beat Adesanya in a fight. He used his respective fights with Kelvin Gastelum to make his point.

“When I look at Israel Adesanya, I have to see his weakness. I don’t know if you remember when I fought Kelvin ‘Fatselum’, I fought him when he was at middleweight and I was at welterweight and my fight was nothing like that. I got out there with a clean face, broke my foot in the first round and did a pretty easy job with Kelvin Gastelum. ”

Adesanya vs Woodley does not look like it will happen soon. The current Middleweight Champion quite possibly will defend his championship against Paulo Costa and Woodley argues that he is even more interested in reclaim the Championship at Welterweight. But if Adesanya successfully defends his title against Costa, Woodley says “The Last Stylebender” knows where to find it.