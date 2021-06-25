Tyrion Lannister is the favorite HBO character to have dinner with

“You get to have dinner with some HBO characters. Who would be on your list? You can choose a maximum of three ”. With this question, the official HBO account on Twitter managed to make Tyrion Lannister become a trend after two years of the controversial end of Game of Thrones – 59%. Peter Dinklage has been a renowned actor for years, especially for his ability to portray characters so different from each other in fantasy, action, drama or even comedy films.

Its versatility has been projected in films such as The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian – 67%, Pixels – 17%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% – where he played Eitri, the dwarf who forges Thor’s weapons -, and more recently Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you – 75%, where he plays a mobster who has a constant power struggle with his mother’s legal guardian. But it is difficult to deny that perhaps the most popular character in his career is Tyrion Lannister, who belongs to the fantastic world created by George RR Martin.

However, everything indicates that the popularity of the character has managed to go beyond that world to become the favorite of the television channel in general. In the dynamic proposed in the HBO Twitter account, Tyrion’s name stood out in most of the lists, where fans have assured that they could have a quite interesting conversation with him, but above all they would have the opportunity to live one of his best drunks in pure character style.

Admittedly, the channel has a large catalog of characters, and the fact that Dinklage was the one mentioned in most of the guest trios shows the impact generated by both the series and the role created by Martin. What stood out the most is that on all the lists there were completely different characters, from Samantha from Sex and the City: The Movie – 49% to Tony Soprano, but the one that was repeated the most was Tyrion.

The dynamics grew in such a way that even the name of the character and the actor became a trend in the famous social network. Beyond the game proposed by HBO, this somehow makes it clear that Game of Thrones it will stay in the public mind for a long time; Although it is true that the final season was something to talk about and was disappointing for many, the path it forged over the years has made it one of the shows that will continue to be a topic of conversation for years to come.

Below, you can witness the lists that stood out about the characters with whom the audience would like to share a dinner that would undoubtedly become epic.

Lafayette Reynolds from True Blood, Renata Klein from Big Little Lies and Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones. That would be an interesting dinner.

Lafayette Reynolds from True Blood, Renata Klein from Big Little Lies and Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones. Now that would be an interesting dinner 😂 pic.twitter.com/pwXXpYxpkY – Stephanie Mandujano (@ MagicalSteph90) June 24, 2021

