Tyrese Gibson insists the movie Morbius is set in the MCU

Reporter Brandon Davis has published an exclusive interview with the actor Tyrese Gibson. Advancing part of that interview, he has shared an excerpt in which Gibson assures that the film is located in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is, the same universe as the Marvel Studios movies, and not in Sony’s own universe as it would be in the one in which “Venom” is located.

Gibson is in charge of playing Simon Stroud, an agent who has not said much in the film but who will go after Morbius. In fact, it is suspected that he will use some kind of device to serve almost as a physical challenge for Morbius. Let’s remember that in the comics it is a CIA agent who is tasked with hunting down the Werewolf / Man-Wolf and Morbius.

Returning to his statements, in the last seconds of the video they explicitly ask him if Morbis is set in the same universe as the Avengers movies that is to say in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gibson doesn’t get into much comment but Responds with a direct and sure “Yes” on more than one occasion. Despite the fact that the answer given by Gibson is quite clear, it is difficult to take this as an official confirmation. There is always the possibility that the actor is wrong about what the UCM really means, especially because of the information we all know so far.

In addition to that comment, the actor refers to the fact that the film has been delayed to October because they tried to take advantage of the Halloween pull. This has logically triggered the alarms because right now the film had a premiere set for January 2022, that is to say that it would appear to be a blue delay until October 2022. However it would seem more logical to think that Gibson made a little chaos with the dates.

That is, either this interview is old or Gibson messed with what was the fourth release date of the film. Doing a review, initially it was scheduled to premiere on July 10, 2020, to move to July 31, 2020. Later it was March 19, 2021, and then October 8, 2021. Finally it moved to January 21, 2022 to soon stay with what is currently its date, January 28.