Tyrese Gibson could have his own Fast and Furious movie

Actor Tyrese Gibson has played Roman Pearce many times in the Fast and Furious movies and could have his own spin-off.

Tyrese Gibson debuted in the movie Fast and Furious 2: Full Throttle 2 (2003) together with Paul walker What Brian O’Conner, the only installment of the saga in which he has not participated Vin Diesel, so that in Full throttle: Tokyo Race (2006) had a small cameo at the end.

Later Tyrese Gibson came back in the movie Fast & furious 5 (2009) and from then on it has been a fixture in the rest of the deliveries. That is why we will see it again in the ninth chapter that is about to be released. But also as they want to expand the saga, it could have its own solo spin-off, something that would be really interesting.

Vin Diesel recently explained that the main story of Fast and furious it was coming to an end after the tenth and eleventh installments. But that does not mean that there are no more plans, since for example they want to make a delivery only starring women. There will also be a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw starring again by Dwayne johnson Y Jason statham.

What will the new movie be about?

Fast and furious 9 will introduce us to Jakob Toretto (John Cena), Mia and Dom’s long-lost brother. He will be the new villain helped by Cipher from Charlize Theron. The film will once again have a lot of action, humor and scenes that escape the laws of physics. In addition to a spectacular cast led by Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Finn Cole, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Ludacris, Alexander Wraith, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Ozuna and Thue Ersted Rasmussen.

Are you looking forward to seeing Tyrese Gibson star in his own solo Fast and Furious movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.