The Hoopshype colleagues have made an interesting interview with the freshman of Stanford Tyrell Terry, a player who has entered the next NBA Draft 2020 and who is probably the best shooter of those who will be chosen in the first round.

The guard has averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. In addition to 2 triples per duel and 40.8 percent from that distance. As if that were not enough, he is a great free-throw shooter (89.1 percent) and a great defender: averaging 1.4 steals per duel.

According to The Ringer, he would be chosen at number 8 in the draft. Other predictions send him much further back, but what seems certain is that it will be a first round.

In the interview, he talks about how he is handling confinement due to the coronavirus:

“At first I had a bit of a hard time. I kept fit by training with the drills they sent me from Stanford. I’ve been training as much as I can in the gym and I’m spending as much time as I can with my family. But it’s tough, I do what I can to keep fit. ”

This is how he describes his game: “I am a player who can play in any exterior position with solvency because I have the ability to shoot and to create a game. I am confident, intelligent in defense and with the ability to finish plays. Obviously, I am slimmer than many of my rivals, but I think I have room for improvement in that regard. ”

On his ability to shoot, he explains the following: “I have always been able to shoot three points effectively. And also, I think I am improving a lot in that sense, especially since I started in University. I was already averaging 40 percent in triples in high school, but I think I’ve improved a lot. I used to be terrible at shooting free kicks, but I’ve started to improve. I’ve improved my skills in that regard. ”

