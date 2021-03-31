Tyra Banks tells us about her family and business adventure

Tyra banks It is a star in all rule. He has a multifaceted talent and strength that have diversified throughout his career. Banks She is a supermodel, producer, Emmy winner as a talk show host, mother, and businesswoman that continues to conquer new challenges.

At just 47 years old, the Californian has one of the most impressive resumes in the fashion and entertainment industry. In 1991 she debuted for the first time as a model at Paris Fashion Week, and after this it was the cover of numerous magazines, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar among others. Her success grew so fast that she became one of the few black models (African American models) to achieve Supermodel status. After decades of hard work and a career like no other, this (great) all-rounder can be considered a trailblazer.

Younger generations may know Banks for being the one who blessed the world by creating America’s Next Top Model or to present ‘SMiZE’, an invention of the supermodel that means smiling with your eyes. But Tyra Banks is so much more than that!

ABC just confirmed that Banks to host Dancing With the Stars season 30. This marks the second season for her as a presenter and for Derek Hough as a jury.

Those who have followed his 30-year career have witnessed in real time how became the first African-American to make the front pages of magazines such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and GQ. In short, Banks was the first female model to appear on the cover of GQ. And luckily for us, the now actress and writer is the first American model to launch an ice cream company, what do you think?

The businesswoman is in the early stages of creation of an ice cream empire, a dream that you have had for many years and that is now a reality. SMiZE Cream is a ‘super-premium ice cream’. The new release comes with a “delicious and hidden SMiZE surprise”

Curious about this new, creamy, rich, comforting and unique business adventure for Tyra Banks, we decided to sit down with her to tell us more about her extraordinary life and project. Don’t miss the exclusive conversation Tyra Banks had with HOLA! USES!

Tyra Banks Dressed By Coco Johnsen In A Gold Sequin Mini Dress | Photo: Udo Spreitzenbarth



