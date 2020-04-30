Whatever region of the country your mother lives in, these typical recipes will conquer the palate on Mother’s Day

From north to south, east to west, Brazil is full of culture and flavor. Each region of the country has a unique and different cuisine that ends up marking the memory of each one of us. Often, these typical recipes end up being figures of our childhood, with our mothers preparing with all the love and care.

If you are thinking about what to cook for this upcoming Mother’s Day, why not surprise yourself with any of these typical recipes from each region of Brazil? Mothers do not dispense with good food, if it is a typical dish, then the chance of getting it right always increases! We brought suggestions from all over the country for you to prepare a special, tasty and 100% Brazilian meal.

Want to know what are the typical recipes of each region? Check it out below and have a good appetite!

Typical regional recipes for Mother’s Day

North region

Fish fillet with açaí sauce recipe

Time: 40min (+ 10min rest)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients from fish fillet to açaí sauce

1kg arowana fillet or hake

1/2 lemon juice

Salt, black pepper and rosemary in branches to taste

1 cup (tea) of wheat flour

1 cup (tea) of açaí pulp

3 tablespoons of cream cheese

1 cube of vegetable broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup of tea

Frying oil

Chopped Brazil nuts to decorate

Method of preparation

Season the fillets with lemon juice, salt, pepper and rosemary. Let stand for 10 minutes to get taste. Pass the fillets through the flour and fry in hot oil until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels. Reserve. In a large non-stick frying pan, place the açaí, the curd, the vegetable broth and bring to medium heat for 3 minutes. Add cornstarch dissolved in water and cook for another 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Distribute the sauce over the fillets, decorate with chestnuts and serve.

Cupuaçu mousse

Time: 20min (+ 1h freezer)

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 can of condensed milk

1 can of milk (use the empty can of condensed milk to measure)

1 box of sour cream

2 frozen cupuaçu pulps

Method of preparation:

Beat the condensed milk, the milk, the cream and the cupuaçu in a blender for 5 minutes. Place in bowls and freeze for 1 hour. Serve chilled. If desired, serve with chocolate flavored syrup.

Northeast Region

Baião two in pressure

Time: 50min (+ 5min rest)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Two baião ingredients in pressure

1 cup of diced bacon

1 slice of pepperoni sausage in slices

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

3 chopped garlic cloves

2 cups (tea) of string beans or carioca cooked al dente

2 cups of raw parboiled rice

4 and 1/2 cups (tea) of boiling water

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup diced rennet cheese

1/2 cup of chopped parsley

Method of preparation

In a pressure cooker over medium heat, brown the bacon and sausage in the fat itself. Add the butter, onion, garlic and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add beans, rice and water. Season with salt, pepper, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes, over low heat, after the pressure starts.

Wait for the pressure to come out naturally, open the pan, mix the rennet cheese and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Easy Shrimp Bobó

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Easy Shrimp Bobó Ingredients



3 cups of cooked and mashed cassava

4 cups of warm water

2 cubes of vegetable broth

3 tablespoons of olive oil

3 chopped garlic cloves

4 cups (tea) of clean shrimp

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 chopped onion

2 peeled and seedless tomatoes, chopped

1 chopped green pepper

1 cup of coconut milk

Red pepper for garnish

Chopped coriander to sprinkle

White rice to accompany

Method of preparation

In a blender, beat the cassava, water and vegetable stock until smooth. Reserve. In a pan, over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the garlic for 1 minute or until it wilts. Add the shrimp and sauté for 3 minutes. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper and set aside. In a saucepan over medium heat, sauté the onion for 3 minutes or until wilted. Add the tomatoes and peppers and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the whipped cream in the blender, the coconut milk and cook for 5 minutes or until smooth. Remove from heat, add the shrimp and season with salt. Garnish with red pepper and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with white rice.

Midwest region

Complete chicken

Time: 20min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Complete chicken ingredients

4 skinless chicken drumsticks

3 skinless chicken thighs

2 envelopes of powdered chicken stock

5 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

4 crushed garlic cloves

1/2 diced yellow pepper

1/2 diced green pepper

1 diced carrot

1 can drained green corn

1 diced seedless tomato

3 cups of parboiled rice

1 tablespoon of saffron

6 cups of boiling water

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Season the chicken with the chicken stock. In a large pressure cooker over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the chicken, little by little, until golden brown. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, sauté the onion, garlic, peppers, carrots, corn, tomatoes, rice and saffron for 4 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan and cover with water. Season with salt, pepper and cover the pan. Cook for 5 minutes on low heat, after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure come out naturally and open the pan. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with green scent, Parmesan and serve.

Rice with chicken and pequi goiano

Time: 35min (+ 10min rest)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Rice ingredients with chicken and pequi goiano

4 tablespoons of oil

1kg chicken thighs and drumsticks

4 chopped garlic cloves

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 cube of chicken stock

9 cups of hot water

1 chopped onion

3 cups of washed and drained rice

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1/2 chopped chili pepper

300g of canned whole pequi

2 chopped tomatoes

Chopped green smell for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Heat a large pan over high heat with the oil and brown the chicken pieces seasoned with the garlic, salt and pepper. Add the chicken stock and cover with 2 cups of hot water. Cook with the pan covered for 10 minutes or until the chicken has softened and the water has dried.

Add onion, rice, turmeric, pepper and sauté for 2 minutes. Pour the remaining hot water, the pequi, the tomato, set the salt and cook over low heat with the pan half covered until the water almost dry and the rice cooks.

Turn off and let it rest with the pan covered for 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with green scent and serve.

Southeast region

Tropeiro beans with cabbage

Time: 15min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of tropeiro beans with cabbage

200g of diced bacon

2 slices of pepperoni sausage in slices

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 bunch of sliced ​​cabbage

3 cups of cooked beans without broth

2 cup of manioc flour

3 chopped boiled eggs

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

Method of preparation

In a pan, over medium heat, fry the bacon in the fat until golden brown. Add the pepperoni and butter and fry for 3 minutes. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the cabbage and sauté until withered. Add beans, manioc flour, eggs, salt, pepper and green scent and cook for another 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and serve.

Facing São Paulo

Difficulty: easy

Preparation time: 1h (+ 6h of sauce)

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients of Virado à paulista

2 and 1/2 cup (tea) of carioca beans

200g of chopped bacon

3 tablespoons of oil

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 chopped onion

2 slices of pepperoni

1 cup of manioc flour

Salt and black pepper to taste

Chives for sprinkling

Bisteca

8 pork chops

3 crushed garlic cloves

2 tablespoons chopped green scent

Salt and black pepper to taste

White rice, fried banana, fried egg, braised cabbage and crackling to accompany

Method of preparation

Place the beans in a bowl, cover with water and soak for 6 hours. Drain, place in a pressure cooker with water and cook for 25 minutes after starting to sizzle. Turn off and let off the pressure. Open the pan and drain half the water. Divide the beans into two parts, wait to cool and beat one of them in a blender until it forms a paste, set aside.

In a large saucepan, place the bacon and oil and fry until golden brown. Add the garlic, onion, pepperoni and sauté for 5 minutes. Pour the reserved beaten beans, the reserved beans, the flour, salt and pepper and mix well until creamy. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with chives.

For the steak, season the meat with the garlic, the green smell, salt and pepper. Heat a skillet with the oil and fry the chops until golden brown on both sides.

Transfer to a serving dish and serve accompanied by virado, white rice, fried plantains, fried egg, braised cabbage and crackling to accompany.

South region

Pressure wagon rice

Time: 1h (+ 12h sauce)

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pressure wagon rice ingredients

500g diced dried meat

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons of oil

50g diced bacon

1 slice of pepperoni sausage without sliced ​​skin

1 grated onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of parboiled raw rice, washed and drained

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

Method of preparation

Soak the meat in water in the refrigerator for 12 hours, changing the water 3 times. Drain and place in a pressure cooker. Cover with water, add the bay leaf and cover.

Cook for 30 minutes, over low heat, after the pressure starts and turn off. Let the pressure come out naturally, drain and shred the meat, reserving the cooking water.

Heat the pressure cooker with the oil over medium heat and fry the bacon for 3 minutes or until it begins to brown. Add the sausage and fry for 5 minutes.

Add onion, garlic and sauté for 3 minutes.

Pour the rice, the dried meat, salt, pepper and 3 cups (tea) of the reserved cooking broth. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, over low heat, after the pressure starts. Turn off and let the pressure come out naturally.

Open the pan and transfer the rice to a platter. Sprinkle with green scent and serve.

Banana cuca

Time: 1:30

Yield: 12 servings

Difficulty: easy

Banana cuca ingredients

3 cups of wheat flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

3 eggs

2 cups of tea

4 tablespoons of melted butter or margarine

1 cup (tea) of mashed ripe banana

1 cup of tea

Margarine and wheat flour for anointing

Roof

1 cup brown sugar

5 tablespoons of butter or margarine at room temperature

5 tablespoons breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

4 ripe bananas sliced ​​to length

Method of preparation

For the topping, in a bowl, mix brown sugar, butter or margarine, breadcrumbs and cinnamon with your fingertips until you get a texture of flour and reserve. For the dough, place the flour and yeast in a bowl and set aside. Beat the rest of the ingredients in a blender until smooth and mix with the ingredients in the bowl. Pour into a 40cm x 28cm pan, greased and floured. Sprinkle with the flour and spread the sliced ​​banana on top. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 50 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to warm, cut into slices and serve warm or at room temperature.

