In the middle of the pandemic of COVID-19 that lashes the whole world, Philippines also lives tribulations because of typhoon Vongfong.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from the Philippine coastal areas due to Typhoon Vongfong, which hit the island amid the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/q9KXtCApYW – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) May 16, 2020

This is the first typhoon in hitting the country this year, which intensified after hitting the eastern Philippines on Thursday afternoon, with winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 255 kph.

In the middle of the health emergencyLocal and municipal governments are dealing with logistics problems, as some 200,000 people need to be moved from their homes in coastal and mountainous areas due to fear of floods and landslides.

“This is really a nightmare for us here.”

Ben Evardone, governor of the province of Eastern Samar, told CNN the Philippines.

He also assured that “our problem now is where to house our people, while ensuring that they respect the social distancing“

The nation is scourged with an average of 20 typhoons a year, but now, with the health emergency conditions worsen for the population.

Typhoon #Vongfong hit the town of San Francisco in the #Philippine province of #Quezon on Friday. Vongfong was the first #typhoon to hit the Philippines this season. pic.twitter.com/83fjBuIn9B – Ruptly (@Ruptly) May 16, 2020

It is forecast that the typhoon Vongfong will move to the northwest and hit Luzon, the largest island in the country that includes the capital, Manila, which remains closed.

The images shared on social networks showed the intense rains and violent violent winds that brought the typhoon Vongfong. The videos show how he destroyed the trees in his path.

In the city of Buhi, in the province of Camarines SurHundreds of evacuees received face masks before they were allowed to enter evacuation centers.

Residents try to salvage belongings from homes destroyed by Typhoon Vongfong in San Policarpio town, in the Philippines. The typhoon roared ashore on central Samar island, forcing hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people to flee their homes Ren Alren Beronio pic.twitter.com/M5SLLp3yo5 – . news agency (@.) May 15, 2020

Mark Anthony Nazarrea, a public information officer in Buhi, said the local government reconverted two schools into temporary shelters to allow better social distancing.

The COVID-19 has killed 790 people in the Philippines since the first local broadcast in March and already infected about 12 thousand people.

