Despite being committed to making good habits in your life, working on your self-esteem and the goals you want to achieve in your personal and work life, If you have these types of relationships that are known as toxic, it is difficult to avoid emotional burnout.

There are different types of toxic relationships. And these relationships can be in different ways like; couple relationships, friendships and inclusive family. So it is important to identify and analyze if the relationships we have with other people help us to be better or not.

According to several experts, relationships of any kind have a very important and influential weight in people’s lives. So, if you have relationships that generate negative emotions and emotional exhaustion, it is important to learn to say goodbye. For our mental and physical health.

Types of toxic relationships that you should remove from your life

If you have people around you who criticize you all the time and not so that you can improve as a person, are they really your friends or colleagues? There is a difference between constructive and destructive criticism.

Constructive criticism focuses on actions and not as a personal attack. Unlike constructive criticism, destructive criticism often damages our self-esteem and self-confidence and has no objective purpose that contributes to being good people.

These types of relationships and behaviors usually develop in a couple relationship than in other types of relationships. The passive aggressive person is one who cannot express his feelings of anger or anger indirectly, so he resorts to hints or sarcasm.

These types of actions confuse people and generate various fights and discussions that to some extent may be unnecessary.

The narcissistic person is one who wants everything to revolve around him. If a special event occurs, where someone else has the attention, the narcissist will do everything to turn the attention to him. This type of person does not conceive intermediate points and living with someone like that will make you spend emotional and mental energy, There is no peace living side by side with people like that.

These types of relationships are dangerous due to various experts. People who isolate themselves or build walls to avoid problems at all costs are a powerful reason to consider not having someone like that. These types of people are cold and have trouble admitting when there is a problem., have trouble communicating and generate negative feelings.

