Types of orthodontics: which one is the best for you?

The correct one teeth alignment It not only offers advantages on an aesthetic level, since the smile looks much prettier, but it is essential for good dental health. Actions such as chewing, talking or cleaning the teeth will be easier to perform if the position of the teeth is corrected. Therefore, in recent years we have seen a great increase in orthodontics among adults. It is not only common to see children or adolescents with braces. Adults have understood the importance of having good teeth for both health and aesthetics.

Currently there are several types of orthodontics They help to eliminate different problems. Not all orthodontics are suitable for everyone, nor is there the best universal orthodontics. The placement of one model or another will depend on the situation of the teeth, the bite and age, among other issues that the orthodontic professional may assess.

What types of orthodontics are there?

The orthodontist, depending on the current situation of the teeth and when the intervention is performed, recommend a different type of orthodontics.

Preventive: it is used when there is limited movement in the teeth and in cases where the alignment of the teeth has a dental only alteration. Through its use, we will try to control the space available for the location of the teeth, make some corrections and try to eliminate unhealthy habits that make teeth worse.Interceptive: is the one that is done in the growing season. It is placed between 6 and 10 years to be able to get the most out of the child’s development. The development potential in the jaws is exploited. Its purpose is to carry out a bone modification. Corrective: it is placed when you already have a malocclusion. If it cannot be solved by placing orthodontics, orthognathic surgery should be considered.

Once it is established what type of orthodontics is necessary, you can move on to the next step, that of choosing the type of appliances to be used.

Dental orthodontics

Despite the fact that all the devices are placed with the same objective, not all are recommended for all ages nor for the same cases.

Braces

When thinking about a dental appliance, the first thing that is usually referred to are metal brackets, they have always been the most used. We find two different options:

Metallic: the great advantage of these brackets is that they are the cheapest. It is the most used in children.Ceramics: They offer faster tooth movement than metal ones, despite having a slightly higher price for offering less visibility.

Invisible orthodontics

It is the most requested currently given the great comfort it offers, since they are removable. They are totally transparent splints that are placed on the teeth, like a cover. It should be changed as the teeth are placed in the correct position.

Lingual

The brackets, in this case, are placed on the inside of the teeth, which means almost total invisibility. So if you think you need to wear braces to correct the position of your teeth, consult a dental professional for advice on your options. A healthy mouth guarantees a longer life.