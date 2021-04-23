Types of hydrogen for its production: characteristics of green, blue, gray …

The use of hydrogen in the automotive sector is still residual, but that could change in the medium term. Even though it’s been sounding like fuel of the future, still few manufacturers dare to use it in production cars despite its potential. But now that it is going to be gaining presence in the panorama, it is convenient to know the types of hydrogen according to its production, because not all are equally respectful with the environment.

When we tested the Toyota Mirai, one of the first production cars to use the fuel cell to move thanks to hydrogen, we already discussed that. The first element in the periodic table is the most abundant in nature and it can boast of being one of the cleanest and most efficient fuels due to the energy it is capable of generating. Other factors such as the easy to store or transport, surpassing traditional fossil fuels in this regard.

And although when it works in a fuel cell of a car it only emits water vapor and there are no harmful emissions, during its production yes it can be more or less respectful with the environment. Because the main problem with hydrogen is that, despite its abundance, it is not possible to take it directly from nature because it is combined with other elements such as oxygen or carbon. So it is more of an energy vector that has to be manufactured in various ways.

Green hydrogen

Broadly speaking, green hydrogen would be that obtained through renewable energies. Wind, photovoltaic, biomass or any other can be used to carry out the electrolysis of water. It is a process in which the water molecule is divided to obtain hydrogen and oxygen using electrical energy (from renewable energies). It is the cleanest and most sustainable way since no carbon dioxide is emitted to obtain hydrogen, but it barely accounts for 1% of production worldwide.

Blue hydrogen

The production of blue hydrogen is more common, which is how it is known that it is achieved from fossil sources. Generally using natural gas (although also with oil or coal), a process is carried out to obtain hydrogen and carbon dioxide. That emission, which is polluting, is captured so that it does not reach the atmosphere and it can also be reused for other endings. That process is known as Carbon Capture Use and Storage (CCUS). Therefore, it is still a fairly clean production, without much impact on the environment.

Gray hydrogen

Gray hydrogen is that which is also obtained from fossil sources such as natural gas, but without capture polluting emissions, which would reach the atmosphere. It would be basically the same as blue hydrogen, but without the CCUS process. It’s cheaper and corresponds to 70% of hydrogen production today.

Other colors of hydrogen

In addition to these three main colors, there are also others that serve to designate hydrogen based on its production. Related to gray, it is also called black hydrogen which is obtained from fossil fuels and generates polluting emissions. Another type would be the brown hydrogen, same as gray, but using lignite (brown coal) instead of natural gas.

On the other side of the scale we would have the turquoise hydrogen, between blue and green thanks to the low emissions achieved in the pyrolysis process. By heating natural gas or methane to high temperatures and without oxygen, hydrogen is obtained in the form of gas and carbon in solid state. The white hydrogen It would be the one that is in nature, in underground deposits and that could be extracted with fracking, although there are no viable exploitation strategies at present.

Other lesser known variants would be the pink hydrogen, obtained through nuclear energy using the electrolysis process, something that is also quite sustainable. Finally, mention the yellow hydrogen, which would be within the green, since it refers to that obtained through electrolysis using solar energy.

