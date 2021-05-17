Types of child restraint systems: fine and placement

According to the General Traffic Regulations, all minors with a height equal to or less than 135 centimeters must use a child system o SRI approved. However, it is not possible to use just any SRI, because in order to be effective It is essential that it adapts to the physical characteristics of the minor, something that from the official Twitter profile of the General Directorate of Traffic reminds us, and that is that while a baby’s head represents a quarter of its size, in a twelve-year-old it is just over a seventh.

The differences between a newborn (head 25% of its size) and a 12-year-old child (a proportion close to an adult) implies using different #SRI seats. It is very important to choose the right one for weight and size. 👉https: //t.co/ZuHTR1eNDJpic.twitter.com/B15SXGA17Y – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) January 23, 2021

Types of seats or SRI

In broad strokes we can differentiate five stages or phases in a child’s growth, which gives rise to four large types of well differentiated SRI, plus a fifth stage corresponding to the habitual use of the belt as an adult, as can be seen in the attached infographic.

According to the height and weight of the minor, four types of SRI are differentiated, their use being mandatory up to 135 cm in height.

Thus, the newborns (up to approximately 13 kg) must travel in specific CRS arranged in opposite direction to the march. This is due, as we have commented, that the head of a baby is a quarter of the body in size and up to 30% by weight (for 6% of an adult), which together with vertebrae, spine and Musculature still almost undeveloped, whiplash on impact can seriously injure you.

For stripes of between 1 and 3 years (9 – 18 kg) it is now possible to travel in the direction of travel using a CRS of the Group I, which is fundamentally characterized by having some harness whose positioning is essential, since the child’s body is still “in the formation process” and it is extremely important to reduce the effects of an impact on it by making it move as little as possible.

Children between 3 and 8 years (15 – 25 kg) can use SIR from Group II Y Group III, which resort to own vehicle belt to hold the child, although thanks to the seat this element adjusts better to his body, so that it is arranged where and as it should.

The last stage in which it is necessary to use an SRI corresponds until it reaches a height of 135 centimeters, although it is recommended to wait until 150 cm, this stage being equivalent to children between 8 and 12 years (22 – 36 kg). In this case, the SRI basically consists of a hoist which usually lacks a backrest (although there are also some with it), since its only function is that the height of the belt with respect to the neck-shoulders is adequate.

Finally, from 1.35 meters in height it is already possible to use the seat belt of a car in a conventional way, as if it were an adult. It is worth mentioning that during the four previous stages it is necessary to buy a CRS that adapts to the physical characteristics of the child, and not “a larger one for when it gives the stretch”, to prolong a smaller one excessively or to be guided exclusively by the age ranges .

Where should the car seat or CRS be placed?

Is mandatory install the seat or CRS in the rear seats, except when our car lacks them, they are occupied by other seats or there is simply a duly justified reason that prevents it. Furthermore, in the case of installing a reverse CRS in the passenger seat, it is essential to deactivate the airbag.

The best place to place the child seat is in the right rear seat, both for safety and comfort.

As advice, use the right rear seat to install the seat, since in most cases it will be the one that is next to the curb when parking, and in the event that a vehicle in the opposite direction invades our lane, it will not receive the impact directly in this type of frontal-side collision.

What is the penalty for not using an CRS?

First of all, to say that not using a CRS correctly and not having it, in the eyes of the law, is the same. That said, in the article 117 of the General Regulation of Circulation is obliged to all minors with height equal to or less than 135 centimeters use an approved CRS duly adapted to their height and weight. However, when traveling in a taxi within a town it is possible to do so without using a child restraint system, as long as the child occupies the back seat.

The fine for not wearing an SRI (or not using it correctly) is 4 points and € 200.

The offense for not using a CRS is considered serious, and is sanctioned with a € 200 fine, amount that is reduced by half in case of applying the discount for prompt payment, plus the deduction of 4 points of the card with the entry into force of the new regulations on January 2.