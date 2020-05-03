If you have a debt in credit card and you are not paying in a timely manner, the bank will be applying special charges for that delay. For this reason you should always know when the payment deadline is, so that in case you have difficulties, at least you do not exceed that period.

Knowing in advance when you should pay can help you to prevent yourself and set aside an amount to cover the corresponding amounts. And is that once you start to fall behind, you run the risk of being eaten by interest and your debt increases.

Types of charges if you pay late your credit card:

Late payment fee: amount to be applied by the institution when the payment deadline has expired.

Non-payment fee: additional amount for not making any payment during the month or the cutoff date.

Commission for collection expenses: charge that is applied derived from not making the payment on time.

According to CondusefThese charges are applied when you do not pay on time, although all three do not necessarily apply together, as they may vary between one bank and another.

Types of charges when you pay late on your credit card. | Photo: Reforma

This information should be in your card contract and you should always take it into account. These types of charges are called collection costs or late payment, which are applied after the default of payment, to which the user is obliged.

How to use the credit card wisely:

Use your card in a moderate way and depending on what you earn.

It is not an extension of your income.

Keep in mind the court date and the payment date.

Avoid paying only the minimum.

Preferably use your card to buy durable goods, not to pay for the pantry or as additional money.

Try not to use your plastic to withdraw cash from ATMs; It is expensive financing for the commission and interest they charge.

Always remember to check your account statement and keep your receipts.

The Condusef indicates that in case of late payments, banks can charge from 100 to a thousand pesos and to this amount the interest must be added.

.