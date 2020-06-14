Android has a problem with malware. Is a reality. Every so often, a news story appears in which hundreds of apps have been discovered in the Play Store full of malware. It is true that Google usually acts fairly quickly and withdraws these apps, but in many cases the damage has already been done. This may be the price to pay for having such an open operating system, but greater control by the big G would be welcome..

Anyway, and in the absence of Google getting serious, we had better have some common sense. You know, just download apps from the Play Store, from renowned developers and apps that do not ask for many strange permissions. We at Andro4all made an interesting guide on how to know if an app is malicious without the need to download it, so we encourage you to check it out. And above all, be very careful with this type of apps.

Flashlights

No one could imagine that something as simple and innocent as a flashlight app could be an app full of malware. Installing a flashlight app is dangerous and stupid since different studies have confirmed that out of a total of 937 flashlight apps, 438 requested access to 10 permits, 267 between 11 and 49 permits, and 262 did so with 50 and 77 permits.

It is evident that a flashlight would not have to ask for permissions to access the screen, our contacts or to record audio, So be very careful!

WhatsApp related applications

WhatsApp is without a doubt one of the most popular apps. Used by millions of people throughout the world, it is normal for something with the word WhatsApp to attract attention, especially if it is an application. Hence, in the Play Store there are hundreds of apps with green icons and the word WhatsApp in their title.. Tools that promise us wallpapers, hide the connection status or even spy on our contacts.

All lie. What they want is nothing other than to access our contacts and our personal information. WhatsApp there is only one and although it is owned by Facebook, it is much safer than all these imitations that invade the Play Store. And that is to say.

Camera apps and photo editing

Another type of applications that usually bring problems are all related to photography, from camera apps to editing. One of the most popular was FaceApp, a free tool that allowed us to become old or change sex and that even the FBI asked to be removed from all mobiles.

Many of these apps get what they are looking for. When requesting permissions to access the camera and the gallery of our mobile, get millions of photos for free to sell to outside companies.

All these types of apps are free and usually request an incredible amount of permissions, many of them unnecessary. For this reason and as we always say, common sense. Find out about the app, its developer and if not, look for opinions on the internet. Because you know, if something is free, the product is you.

