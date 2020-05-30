Depending on the use we are going to give it, we can also find or classify drones into different types. Perhaps the most popular are those that are used as hobbies or toys, but the truth is that the advancement of this type of apparatus has greatly facilitated certain tasks in different areas such as research and a multitude of tasks that previously required more effort or costs. .

What is an aquatic drone and types

Before delving a little deeper into underwater drones, it’s important to remember that a drone or drone is a remotely controlled unmanned vehicle. It can be powered by an electric, explosion or reaction motor and can be equipped with other devices or technologies that help them achieve their objective or for the task they have been designed for.

As we indicated previously, different classifications of drones can be made according to their use, their design or the means by which they travel. In this sense, it is worth highlighting aerial, maritime and land drones.

Types of aquatic drones

In the aquatic environment we can distinguish between those drones capable of moving on water and those that can be submerged. Therefore, as its name suggests, underwater drones are those aquatic models that have the ability to dive underwater. Its classification is therefore:

Marine or USV– Designed to navigate the water surface

Submersible or ROV : They are those capable of diving or diving to navigate at different depths and with different objectives.

As for the characteristics, it goes without saying that they have to have a totally waterproof body and be made up of components resistant to water and the corrosion that water itself can cause, as well as other components such as salt or any other compound or residues that may be in the water.

Regarding the propulsion of this type of vehicle, there are many advances and studies that are being carried out in recent years to develop new propulsion technologies that respect the environment. So much so that it has already tested submarine drones with propulsion technologies such as renewable hydrogen from sources such as wind and biomass. However, the most widely used today are still those that are powered by batteries.

Although underwater drones are normally directed and controlled manually, the truth is that there are also models that allow you to program a route and that the drone itself carries it out autonomously.

Uses of underwater drones

Starting from the capacity that they offer to submerge, there are many utilities that underwater drones offer, being these that we show below some of them:

Underwater photography: It allows underwater photography of the most inhospitable places where man cannot reach. Also used to record video or take photos in water sports such as surfing, kitesurfing, windsurfing or diving, among others.

Aquatic fauna control: It allows to carry out different tasks of aquatic fauna control.

Control of aquatic flora: Tasks to control the flora on the seabed.

Sampling and contamination control: Very useful for taking samples and carrying out an analysis of water quality or detecting any spillage or component.

Search and rescue operations: It goes without saying that underwater drones greatly facilitate search and rescue tasks in any aquatic environment such as the sea, rivers, reservoirs, etc.

Illegal fishing: they allow to know the illegal techniques used by fishermen.

Inspection or maintenance of boats: There is also a widespread use of underwater drones for fault detection or performing certain maintenance on boats without having to take them out of the water.

Control of the state of reservoirs and hydraulic plants: They are also used to control and check the condition of the walls of reservoirs, hydroelectric power station turbines, etc.

Civil Engineering: underwater and aquatic drones have begun to emerge due toits potential also in civil engineering thanks to its ability to move around certain places pipes or tanks.

Some models of underwater and aquatic drones are also used for other tasks such as:

Drug traffic: It allows to detect and control suspicious boats that can carry out drug trafficking without being seen.

Illegal immigration: Similarly, aquatic drones can be used to detect and control boats of people trying to reach the port illegally, etc.

Nor can we forget that in the market we can find underwater drones designed for recreational use, since the majority of drones used in the aforementioned tasks require certain equipment and are operated by professionals.

Important when choosing an underwater drone

If we are thinking of buying an underwater drone for recreational use, we must bear in mind that its price is not as affordable as it can be for aerial drones for this same type of use. However, these are the most important aspects to consider when choosing one.

Price: As we have just indicated, the price of this type of drone is much higher than that of an aerial drone for domestic or recreational use. In addition, the risk that we run of being able to damage it or lose it at the bottom of a river, the sea or a reservoir is important to take into account.

Cable or wireless: This is a very important feature too. We can find underwater drones with physical connections, cables, that do not offer autonomous functions but that offer us the security of being able to recover them more easily than those that do not have a connection cable. Wireless underwater drones must offer us certain guarantees the use of highly developed technologies to offer good control over it. On the other hand, wireless offer much more options and possibilities of use.

Autonomy: the more hours of navigation it offers us much better, in this way, we will not have to walk out of the water to recharge it every so often.

Customer Service: It is a fairly important piece of information and it is not something we tend to notice. In this case, if we want to buy an underwater drone, it is best to verify the type of support or customer service that the manufacturer will offer us in case of any problem or breakdown.

Some models of underwater drones on Amazon

Fifish V6

It is one of the most popular and best valued underwater drones. It is a drone capable of reaching a maximum speed of up to 3 knots, weighs 3.9kg and is equipped with 6 boosters. It has a connection cable of 100 m in length, 4K UHD Ultra 162-degree wide-angle camera, head tracking and offers a 4h autonomy. Its price is 1,898 euros.

Gladius Mini

It is another underwater or underwater drone that has a cable of up to 100m in length, a 4K camera with a 95-degree angle and WiFi and Bluetooth connection. It weighs 2.5 kg, has a depth lock mode and offers a range of up to two 2 hours with a total charge time of one and a half hours. Its official price is between 1600 and 1800 euros and it is currently not available new on Amazon. Now, there is the possibility of buying it second hand for 715 euros.

Powervision powerray Explorer

This model is an underwater drone specially designed for precision fishing and aquatic reports. It is equipped with a 4K resolution camera, is capable of broadcasting live in HD, has a detachable sonar to locate fish, reaches up to 30 meters deep and offers a maximum autonomy of 4 hours. Its price on Amazon is 1,399 euros.

QinLL Biki

This time, it is an underwater drone with a very curious design, since it is shaped like a fish. It offers remote control wirelessly, is equipped with a 150-degree wide-angle 4K camera, Bionic WiFi connection and allows you to configure the depth limit from the app itself, available for iOS and Android. Taking into account that the control is wireless, it is equipped with GPS so that we can locate the drone before any unforeseen event. Its price is 965.99 euros.

Geneinno

It is an underwater drone that offers great performance that is equipped with a camera with a 160-degree wide-angle lens, a / 25-inch CMOS image sensor and 4K resolution capable of capturing high-quality images and videos. Waterproof up to 150 meters and cable connection mode, it has 6 propellers, diving lights and offers a range of up to 4 hours. Its price is 2,890 euros.