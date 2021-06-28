Type 2 diabetes: the best herbs and natural supplements to keep it at bay

Diabetes is one of the most worrisome chronic health conditions today. Broadly speaking, it appears as an alteration that affects insulin and blood sugar levels. The data does not lie, it is estimated that in the United States, the prevalence of diabetes is 6.6% among the population aged 20 to 74 years and this percentage will continue to rise to 10% in the coming years. In addition, it is estimated that the deaths of American patients with diabetes account for 15% to 20% of all deaths in the population over 25 years of age, and these figures are doubled in patients over 40 years of age. Fortunately every day new data is revealed about the best treatment, which is based on the balance of several factors: adequate medical follow-up, changes in lifestyle and diet, and some complementary therapies, such as the consumption of herbs and supplements that can be of great help.

Although nature and food can be the best medicine, it is important to know that These natural supplements will not cure diabetes and are not a stand-alone treatment. However, when combined with the conventional medical scheme to alleviate symptoms and reduce the risk of complications, they are associated with quite positive qualities in controlling the disease.

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is one of the most popular medicinal plants, in principle it is considered the best ally to treat various skin conditions and other genius. However, one of its greatest medicinal qualities is associated with its properties to slow down the progress of type 2 diabetes. According to a recent report, aloe vera helps protect and repair the beta cells of the pancreas that produce insulin, researchers believe it is directly related to its powerful antioxidant effects. Among the most recommended ways by experts to consume aloe vera and improve the treatment of diabetes is: the use of its pulp in the preparation of morning juices and smoothies and the consumption of capsules as a dietary supplement.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is one of the most famous and used spices in the world, It is obtained from the bark of a tree and is one of the most aromatic ingredients that exist. Although it is known for providing sweetness in all kinds of dishes without the need to add additional sugar, it is also highly valued for its medicinal properties and among the main ones are its benefits to improve the symptoms of type 2 diabetes. with numerous scientific studies in which its qualities are proven to control typical aspects of diabetes, such as: balancing high glucose levels, improves insulin sensitivity, reduces lipids or fats in the blood, regulates blood pressure and enhances digestion. Specifically, a recent study found that consuming cinnamon in the morning is a great habit to lower fasting blood glucose. Of course, one of the best ways to consume it is to integrate it into the preparation of daily dishes, although the systematic intake of infusions and supplements is also recommended.

3. Bitter melon

The melon is one of the most representative fruits of the summer and is considered highly medicinal, especially the Bitter melon or Momordica charantia. The truth is that melon v far beyond being a light fruit, low in calories and highly recommended for weight loss, not in vain in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine it has been used for centuries for its healing potential. In such a way that several studies have come to light that prove its benefits, such is the case of the recent evidence that positions it as a great ally to reduce the symptoms of diabetes. Research has shown that Bitter melon consumption leads to lowering of blood sugar levels. Among the most common ways of consuming it are presentations such as: seeds, pulp, juices and supplements. Most of these products are readily available in health food stores.

4. Milk thistle

Marian cardio is one of the most widely used medicinal herbs today, it has been used since ancient times in the treatment of various ailments, specifically liver and digestive ailments. Its content in an active compound is striking: silymarin, a substance of great medicinal power that science has confirmed its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Thanks to these benefits, milk thistle is considered one of the best natural herbs in the treatment of diabetes. The herb is normally consumed in the form of an infusion and even easier in natural supplements.

5. Fenugreek

Also known as fenugreek, it is the seed obtained from a flowering plant belonging to the Fabaceae family and is a popular natural ally for reducing blood sugar levels. The seeds contain fibers and chemicals that help slow down the digestion of carbohydrates and sugar. There is also evidence on the benefits of seeds to delay or prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. Specifically, a 3-year study published in 2015 is striking, in which it was confirmed that people with prediabetes had less likely to receive a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes while taking powdered fenugreek seeds. Therefore the scientists who led the study concluded that the consumption of fenugreek in supplements led to a increase in the levels of insulin in the body and with it to a reduction of sugar in the blood and lower cholesterol levels. The consumption of powdered fenugreek seeds is recommended as a complement in juices, infusions and beverages, or through capsule supplements.

6. Gymnema

Gymnema sylvestre is one of the most popular and well-known herbs in India. If name means “Sugar destroyer” and it is for this reason a natural supplement widely used in traditional oriental medicine to treat diabetes. A 2013 review noted that people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes who took gymnema had considerable improvements: those with type 1 diabetes who took the leaf extract for 18 months, your fasting blood sugar levels dropped significantly, compared to a group that only received insulin. Also in people with type 2 diabetes, who consumed both the leaf and the extract, presented: lower blood sugar levels and higher insulin levels. It is recommended to consume the ground leaf or leaf extract, as a nutritional supplement in everyday drinks.

7. Ginger

We cannot leave without talking about the wonderful ginger, an oriental root that has positioned itself as the best medicine food of ancient medicine and of recent times. Shines for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory propertiesIn fact, there is enough evidence that it positions it as one of the best allies to reduce blood sugar levels. It is popular for improving digestive, respiratory, and inflammatory conditions. In 2015, a study came to light in which its benefits for treating diabetes were confirmed, the main reason was associated with the power of its active compound ginerol which has the ability to lower blood sugar levels. Ginger is one of the most accessible and easy alternatives to integrate into the daily diet, experts recommend its consumption naturally in drinks and dishes, in infusion, powder and as a capsule supplement.

