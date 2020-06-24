The free agent transfer market continues to make news and this time, there have been two teams from the Western Conference those who have moved piece. San Antonio Spurs reinforces your inner game with Tyler Zeller, A 30-year-old 2.13m tall center who will try to give LaMarcus Aldridge refreshment minutes. Also, Denver Nuggets has been done with the services of PJ Dozier, a 23-year-old outside player who had a dual contract and who has been offered a single NBA contract to be in Orlando with those of Colorado.

Free agent center Tyler Zeller is signing with Spurs for rest of season, source tells ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020