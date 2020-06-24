As Adrian Wojnarowski has advanced on ESPN, the until now free agent Tyler Johnson has reached an agreement with Brooklyn nets and will play with New Yorkers in Orlando in the NBA season finale.

The guard had played 31 games in the Phoenix Suns this season before being cut. He averaged 5.7 points in 16.6 minutes of play. Throughout his career, between Miami and Phoenix, Tyler averages 10.5 points in 25.7 minutes of play.