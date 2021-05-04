Tyler Glasnow used his reflexes to avoid being hit by a tremendous ball.

The star pitcher of the Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler glasnow, he got rid of a nightmare by using his reflexes in time in the middle of the game of the MLB.

Through the Tampa Bay Rays game against the Anaheim Angels, David Fletcher hit a line that went over to Tyler glasnow, who caught the line in thousandths in the MLB.

Here the video:

We’re talking about one of the best pitchers in the major leagues, who keeps the Tampa Rays alive every time they need a good pitch when the offense is off.

When they decided to trade Blake Snell they knew they would be left with an ace up their sleeve, that’s Tyler glasnow, one of the healthiest arms and prices that are currently in the MLB.

In the not too distant future the MLB he may decide or craft something to protect the pitchers’ body from any hit that causes critical damage.