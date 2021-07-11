Tycoon Richard Branson successfully concludes his flight into space on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity

Richard Branson aboard the VSS UnityVirgin Galactic spacecraft

At 70, Branson becomes the second oldest person to have traveled to space

He overtakes his rival Jeff Bezos who plans to fly in his New Sheppard ship on July 20

Exultant from inside the cockpit of the VSS Unity rocket plane, British billionaire Richard Branson has struck the table in the fledgling space tourism industry and is ahead of his competitor Jeff Bezos’ flight aboard the New Shepard rocket by nine days. from the Blue Origin company.

Branson has successfully completed the first flight of his spacecraft with the entire crew, accompanied by two pilots and three mission specialists, and has also become, at 70, the second oldest person to travel to the world. space.

The mothership, named Eve in memory of Branson’s mother, took off at around four thirty in the afternoon (Spanish time) from the Virgin Galactic base in the New Mexico desert. The device has risen to 50,000 feet, about 15,000 meters, and from there it has launched the rocket plane that by its own means has ascended to the limit of the atmosphere at more than 80 kilometers high.

The crew members of the mission have been able to enjoy about four minutes of weightlessness up there and have been able to appreciate the curvature of planet Earth.

After the brief space trip the VSS Unity has descended and has landed softly at the Virgin Galactic base.