Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD came to Nintendo Switch at the beginning of this April 2020, so we cannot say that it has been a long time since we can play this new version of the classic whenever we want, where we want and how we want. Thus, one of the advantages of the current generation is that developers can correct some bugs thanks to various updates released over the Internet, and now this title already has its new version 1.0.1, which corrects some of these errors present in the previous version.

Zoomerang zoom shift has been removed. Fixed bug that caused the camera to freeze when a fish in coral reef levels swallowed Ty. Aligned with lens flare on level. « Outback Safari. » Fixed lens flare that sometimes occurred even when part of the sun was blocked by an item. Fixed several minor texture related bugs. Fixed a bug that increased total time gameplay when the console went into sleep mode. The total frame count on the game data screen has been corrected. Some dialogs for the Spanish translation have been corrected. A bug that closed the game when skipping a game has been corrected. Scene. Fixed some water related bugs. Fixed a bug that caused interactions with the + button to be inconsistent with some items in the pause menu.

