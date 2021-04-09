Txema Olazábal is excited to dedicate the 71st to Seve Ballesteros

Txema Olazábal He could not help but feel very, very satisfied with his performance this Friday on a day with an obvious emotional charge for various reasons that, very excited, the Basque reel in the mixed zone. “For me it is a victory, I said before starting that passing the cut would be an achievement, and I felt comfortable, happy, focused only on hitting the blow that had to be hit. Behind this there is a lot of work. We have fought a lot in recent months with the trackman and we are seeing good results. It has been many hours. The field in these conditions helps me, although it is still long ”, said the Basque.

Txema drew on experience and seniority, and also on some clubs that some no longer use. “I have no choice but to play woods and hybrids (laughs). This year the wood 7 has entered the bag, it is what it touches, the years do not pass in vain and physically you are not in fullness and you do not hit it like you hit it before. But I have enjoyed it and being there for the weekend is wonderful ”, he added.

And then with a broken voice, he said: “I am a little excited to be honest, I tell you from my heart, in recent years making the cut has been the primary objective and when you see that you do not succeed, it becomes hard. Being there for the weekend is a source of pride. As you can see, I’m wearing white and blue, the colors that Seve was wearing. Today would be his birthday, you see dedicating a haircut to Seve, it seems little, but for me it is important. I dedicate it to him and to all those people who have left us throughout this year, relatives and friends already know: Sergio (Gómez), Jesús Gurrea … They have been hard times ”.

Asked if Seve was under the big oak tree in front of the clubhouse, what would he have said, Olazábal joked with a “sure, good, Fuenterrabía, good. Seve would be proud and tell me the first thing, that, Fuenterrabía. I miss him so much and I miss being able to hug him. “

Finally, on the conditions of this Friday, he said: “It is easier with many quotes. Conditions in the morning were perfect. I believe that today you will see better results. It’s still tough, but you can do more than yesterday, “said Txema.